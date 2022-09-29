Teen Charged in SEPTA Station Shooting

A 14-year-old was charged in connection with a shooting at a Market-Frankford Line train on Sunday, SEPTA authorities said.

The teen, whose name was not released, was charged with aggravated assault and related charges after shooting two rounds at a train around 10:35 p.m. as it was leaving the Tioga Station, SEPTA police said.

The incident occurred following a brief altercation onboard the train, SEPTA police said. The shooter then exited the train, pulled a gun out of his bag and shot at the train, with one round breaking through a train window.

Several passengers were on board at the time, but no injuries were reported.

The suspect was arrested Thursday morning, SEPTA police said.

SEPTA customers can report incidents through the SEPTA Transit Watch App or via emergency call boxes at all stations and on vehicles.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.