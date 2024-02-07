A teenager has been arrested and charged in connection to the shooting death of a 15-year-old in Darby Borough on Monday, officials announced.

The shooting happened on the 400 block of Main Street around 4 p.m., police said.

Samir Austin, 15, was inside a store with other customers when he left with another person. Austin then turned around and fired a weapon into the store.

The gunshots hit the victim twice in the chest, passed through him and then hit an 18-year-old victim.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

"This is such an absolute tragedy," Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said. "Something is seriously wrong in our society."

Austin has been charged with first-degree murder. Darby Borough Police Chief Joe Gabe told reporters that officers made the arrest and capture within 16 hours of the incident.

Detectives say that it is unknown at this time if the suspect knew the victims.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.