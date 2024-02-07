Delaware County

Teen charged for shooting, killing 15-year-old inside Delco store, officials announced

By Emily Rose Grassi

NBC Universal, Inc.

A teenager has been arrested and charged in connection to the shooting death of a 15-year-old in Darby Borough on Monday, officials announced.

The shooting happened on the 400 block of Main Street around 4 p.m., police said.

Samir Austin, 15, was inside a store with other customers when he left with another person. Austin then turned around and fired a weapon into the store.

The gunshots hit the victim twice in the chest, passed through him and then hit an 18-year-old victim.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

"This is such an absolute tragedy," Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said. "Something is seriously wrong in our society."

Austin has been charged with first-degree murder. Darby Borough Police Chief Joe Gabe told reporters that officers made the arrest and capture within 16 hours of the incident.

Detectives say that it is unknown at this time if the suspect knew the victims.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Building Philadelphia Feb 2

Building Philadelphia: Reopening ‘ghost' train station to connect NJ to Old City

Pennsylvania 19 mins ago

Jury to decide on former Penn State climate scientist's defamation suit over comparison to child molester

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Delaware CountyCrime and Courtsjack stollsteimer
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us