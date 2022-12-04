Teen Boy Shot, Killed After Attending Birthday Party in Camden, NJ

A teenage boy was shot and killed after attending a birthday party in Camden, New Jersey on Saturday night, authorities said.

Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez announced Sunday detectives are investigating the shooting that took the life of the 14-year-old boy.

Police received a 911 call for gunshots on the 1800 block of Mount Ephraim Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Officials said they found the victim unconscious and rushed him to Cooper University Medical Center.

The teen was pronounced dead at the hospital about a half hour later, police said. He was identified as a 14-year-old boy from nearby Lindenwold, New Jersey.

The victim had attended a birthday party event at the Elks Lodge on Mount Ephraim Ave., police and prosecutors said in a release.

The Camden County Prosecutor’s office said the investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit Detective Matthew Kreidler (856) 930-5355 and Camden County Police Department Detective Matthew Dunlop at (609) 519-7344. Tips can also be sent anonymously to CAMDEN.TIPS.