Teen Boy Accused of Shooting, Killing Another Teen Inside Upper Darby Apartment

A teenager is in custody after he allegedly shot and killed another teen boy during a party inside an Upper Darby apartment on Sunday.

Police said a group of teenagers were inside an apartment along the 2400 block of Marshall Road shortly before 5 p.m. when 16-year-old Diamire Hickman fired a gun, shooting and killing 17-year-old Anthony Alexander. Alexander, of Collingdale, died from his injuries.

Police said Hickman, also of Collingdale, later surrendered to police Monday morning. He is charged as an adult with third-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter and a weapons offense.

Hickman’s bail was set at 10 percent of $750,000.

Upper Darby Police tweeted they’ve been in contact with Alexander’s family and are also working with the Upper Darby and Southeast Delaware County school districts as well as the District Attorney’s Office.