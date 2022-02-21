Delaware County

Officers Crash While Responding to 4 Kids Who Fell Through Ice

None of the children or the officers were seriously injured.

By David Chang

Yeadon police officers were involved in a crash while responding to four children who fell through an icy pond in Collingdale on Monday. 

The children were standing on a frozen pond at Collingdale Park off Jackson and Hibberd avenues Monday afternoon when they fell through the ice. 

Emergency crews responded to the scene and pulled the four children to safety. The kids as well as the officer who saved them were taken to the hospital for an evaluation. They are all expected to be okay. 

Officers who were driving to the rescue were involved in a crash on Beechwood Avenue. None of the officers suffered serious injuries however. 

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

Delaware CountyPOLICECrashchildrenYeadon
Local Tokyo Olympics U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us