Officers Crash While Responding to 4 Kids Who Fell Through Ice

Yeadon police officers were involved in a crash while responding to four children who fell through an icy pond in Collingdale on Monday.

The children were standing on a frozen pond at Collingdale Park off Jackson and Hibberd avenues Monday afternoon when they fell through the ice.

Emergency crews responded to the scene and pulled the four children to safety. The kids as well as the officer who saved them were taken to the hospital for an evaluation. They are all expected to be okay.

Officers who were driving to the rescue were involved in a crash on Beechwood Avenue. None of the officers suffered serious injuries however.