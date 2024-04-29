Lehigh County

Caught on Cam: Thieves steal American flags from homes in Macungie

Police are seeking two men and a woman who can be seen stealing American flags off of front porches of several homes in Macungie in a recently released surveillance video

By Hayden Mitman

Police in Macungie are looking to identify these three people who, officials claim, stole American flags from homes throughout the community.
Macungie Police Department

Police in Macungie, in Lehigh County, have shared surveillance video in the hopes of tracking down three people who, officials claim, stole American flags off of the porches of several homes throughout the community.

On Sunday, the Macungie Police Department shared surveillance video on social media that, officials said, was taken of the three -- two men and a woman -- who are being sought by police following the thefts of American flags from "several residential homes."

Officials said this video comes from a home the in area of Lea Street in Macungie.

Anyone with information on these three individuals or the thefts of these American flags is asked to contact the officer investigating the incident at mmiklich@macungiepd.org.

This article tagged under:

Lehigh County
