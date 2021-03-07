Teen and Young Woman Dead, Young Man in Critical Following 3 Separate Philly Shootings

What to Know A teenager and young woman were killed while a young man is fighting for his life following three separate shootings during a violent Sunday in Philadelphia.

More than 300 people have been shot in Philadelphia so far this year and the homicide count -- 83 at the end of Saturday -- is up around 24% from where it was a year ago, which was an already unusually deadly year.

City Council recently approved a plan called the "Anti-Violence Resource Network" which aims to quickly provide work for those who are at risk of engaging in violence or in need of employment.

The woman, who was in her early 20’s, was on the 5300 block of North 5th Street at 5:17 p.m. when a gunman opened fire.

The woman was shot once in the chest and once in the back. She was taken to Einstein Hospital where she was pronounced dead at 5:37 p.m.

Two men were arrested in connection to the shooting while three guns were recovered. Police have not yet revealed the identities of the woman or two men in custody.

Shortly after, at 5:45 p.m., a man in his early 20’s was on the 4000 block of L Street when he was shot once in the head during an attempted carjacking. The man was taken to Temple University Hospital where he is currently in critical condition.

Police were able to recover a weapon and a suspect was taken into custody. Police have not yet revealed that person’s identity.

Finally, at 7:08 p.m., an 18-year-old man was on the 1800 block of Sulis Street when a gunman opened fire. The teen was shot once in the chest and taken to Einstein Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 7:28 p.m. No arrests have been made in the shooting and no weapons have been recovered.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.