‘Taste of Philly' Contest Returns: Next Chip Flavor to Be Inspired by Local Small Business

What is the taste of Philadelphia?

Herr’s is seeking the next great idea for a potato chip line based on the flavors of Philadelphia small businesses -- and will pay you a pretty penny for it.

The Pennsylvania-based company launched the second iteration of its “Flavored by Philly” contest Tuesday, giving area residents the chance to win $5,000, as well as $10,000 for the small business the flavor is inspired by. Small business owners can self-nominate a flavor idea, but they will only be eligible for the $10,000 prize.

The winner will also get a year’s supply of Herr’s, the company said in a news release.

“Herr’s has been rooted in the Philadelphia community since my father started the company as a small business in 1946, and is now recognized as the city’s favorite hometown chip,” said Ed Herr, Herr’s chairman and CEO. “As the second Flavored by Philly contest kicks off, we are proud to support and recognize other small Philly businesses that began the way our family’s company began. We are also excited to see what chip flavors inspired by Philadelphia small business food companies and local restaurants our fans enter into the contest.”

Entries will be narrowed down to three finalists by a panel of judges, including Bravo Top Chef finalist and all-star Jen Carroll, also a Philadelphia native. The three chip flavors will hit store shelves in early summer 2023, according to Herr’s, and fans will be able to vote for the prizewinning flavor from June to August 2023.

Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and Maryland residents who are 18 years and older have until Nov. 15 to submit small business-inspired chip flavors.

Click here for official content rules and to enter your idea.

Last year’s three finalists were corner store-inspired (215) Special Sauce, hoagie-inspired Long Hots & Sharp Provolone and cheesesteak-inspired Wiz Wit. The winners were narrowed from more than 6,200 flavor ideas, selected by judges like former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Mike Quick.

The prize-winning flavor announced in August was Long Hots & Sharp Provolone, submitted by Ryan R. of Philadelphia. Philabundance, Delaware Valley’s largest hunger relief organization, was selected as the nonprofit to receive the $10,000 donation prize.