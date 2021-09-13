5 Swimmers Rescued From Waters Off Jersey Shore; 2 Taken to Hospital

What to Know Authorities say five people were rescued from waters off a New Jersey shore beach over the weekend, and two of them were taken to a hospital.

The rescue happened at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday off Gateway National Recreation Area in Sandy Hook.

A combination lifeguards and firefighters are being credited with the rescues, which included saving two good Samaritans who were trying to rescue the other three.

Five people were rescued from waters off a New Jersey shore beach, and two of them were taken to a hospital, authorities said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The rescue happened at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday off Gateway National Recreation Area in Sandy Hook.

Park representative Brenda Ling said two of the people rescued were good Samaritans who jumped into the water off Beach C to help the other three. Sandy Hook lifeguards, the Sea Bright Fire Department and Sea Bright Ocean Rescue also responded.

Two people were taken to Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch, where a condition report wasn't immediately available. Three others declined medical treatment, Ling said.

Ling urged visitors to avoid swimming when lifeguards are not present and said in an email that lifeguard service has concluded for the season.

A week earlier, a 17-year-old youth died after he and two teenage companions were pulled from the ocean while swimming at another beach.

National Parks Service officials said two 17-year-old males and a 17-year-old female got into trouble off Beach B at Sandy Hook National Recreation Area on Sept. 4. Parks service representative Daphne Yun said one male was pronounced dead at the scene and the other teens were taken to Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch.

.