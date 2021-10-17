SUV Kills Del. Teen, Critically Hurts Another as They Crossed Dark, Rainy Road

A 14-year-old died and a 16-year-old was critically injured when they were hit by an SUV while crossing a dark road Saturday night in Delaware.

The SUV was heading down S. DuPont Highway around 7:09 p.m. when it crossed the intersection with Llangollen Boulevard on a green light at the same time as the boys began crossing, the Delaware State Police Department said. Both teens were flung into the air, one landing on the roadway and the other one landing in front of a nearby restaurant.

The 60-year-old driver had slammed on the brakes and tried to swerve the boys after seeing them at the last second, but he was unsuccessful, state police said. The boys had crossed the street about 50 feet from the marked crosswalk, were wearing dark clothes and were not carrying any sort of lights illuminating them, police added.

Though the area is partially illuminated by nearby businesses and street lights, heavy rain at the time of the crash further impeded the driver’s vision, the DSP said. The man, who was uninjured, stopped on the road before moving to “a safer location” on the right shoulder, the department said.

The 14-year-old from New Castle was rushed to Christiana Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The 16-year-old from Wilmington was in critical condition at the same hospital.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, and anyone with more information is asked to contact Major Cpl. J. Breen by calling 302-365-8486.