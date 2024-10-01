Burlington County

Crews rescue driver who crashed SUV through wall of NJ heating oil business

Burlington city firefighters rescued a driver who crashed into Cenco Heating Oil & Propane on U.S. Route 130 on Oct. 1, 2024

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

Firefighters in South Jersey helped rescue a driver who slammed their SUV into a business early Tuesday.

City of Burlington Fire Department, Niagara Hose Co. No. 6, posted photos of the Oct. 1, 2024, crash at 325 South U.S. Route 130 in Burlington City, New Jersey, to Facebook.

Firefighters responded to Cenco Heating Oil & Propane just before 12:40 a.m. to find the SUV nearly completely inside the brick exterior, photos of the crash scene posted by the fire department show and a fire department source said.

"Crews assisted the driver with extraction and was turned over to ems and transported to a local trauma center," the fire department wrote.

The driver also took down a traffic light and struck a natural gas line, the source said.

It took crews about one hour to get everything under control, the source said.

No word on exactly what caused the driver to crash.

