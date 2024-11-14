Video captures brazen thieves stealing from South Jersey Polo Ralph Lauren store

Police in Gloucester Township, New Jersey, are searching for several suspects who are wanted for stealing from a Polo Ralph Lauren store earlier this week.

According to police, on Sunday, Nov. 10, surveillance video captured four individuals entering the store with two large Nike bags and filling them with merchandise.

Léelo en español aquí.

Police said the suspects quickly fled the store without paying and set off all the exit alarms. They stole $1,841.00 worth of items.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

If you can identify the suspects, please call the Gloucester Township Police Department at 856-228-4500 or their anonymous crime tip line at 856-842-5560.

You may also send an anonymous tip through the department's website at https://gtpolice.com/tips.