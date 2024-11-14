New Jersey

Video captures brazen thieves stealing from South Jersey Polo Ralph Lauren store

By Cherise Lynch

Telemundo

Police in Gloucester Township, New Jersey, are searching for several suspects who are wanted for stealing from a Polo Ralph Lauren store earlier this week.

According to police, on Sunday, Nov. 10, surveillance video captured four individuals entering the store with two large Nike bags and filling them with merchandise.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Léelo en español aquí.

Police said the suspects quickly fled the store without paying and set off all the exit alarms. They stole $1,841.00 worth of items.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

If you can identify the suspects, please call the Gloucester Township Police Department at 856-228-4500 or their anonymous crime tip line at 856-842-5560.

You may also send an anonymous tip through the department's website at https://gtpolice.com/tips.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Eagles 55 mins ago

Jalen Hurts raises more than $100K for air conditioning in Philly schools

New Jersey 2 hours ago

Six Flags Great Adventure announces end of Kingda Ka to make way for new ‘record-breaking' coaster

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

New JerseyGloucester Township
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us