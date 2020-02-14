North Philadelphia

Man, Allegedly Armed with Handgun, Shot by Cops Searching for Robber

Officers were frisking a teenager while searching for a robbery suspect when the shooting occurred, police said

By Brian X. McCrone

A teenager was shot by a police officer Friday night in North Philadelphia as cops searched for a robber suspect in the area, authorities said.

The 17-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital and remained in critical condition at midnight, police said.

The teen was being frisked by a police officer when a revolver handgun was allegedly found, and a scuffle began, a police spokesman said.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Delaware 9 hours ago

How to Get Romantic in Delaware on Valentine’s Day

Delaware 9 hours ago

Pony Recovering After Intruder Tied Up Its Legs at Delaware Equine Center

Officers were scouring the area around 28th and Somerset streets searching for a gunman who robbed a woman shortly before 9 p.m., police said.

This article tagged under:

North PhiladelphiaPhiladelphiaPhiladelphia police
Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV Community Contests Wednesday's Child
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us