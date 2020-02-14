Man, Allegedly Armed with Handgun, Shot by Cops Searching for Robber

A teenager was shot by a police officer Friday night in North Philadelphia as cops searched for a robber suspect in the area, authorities said.

The 17-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital and remained in critical condition at midnight, police said.

The teen was being frisked by a police officer when a revolver handgun was allegedly found, and a scuffle began, a police spokesman said.

Officers were scouring the area around 28th and Somerset streets searching for a gunman who robbed a woman shortly before 9 p.m., police said.