Philadelphia

Suspect wanted for vandalizing a mosque in West Philadelphia, police say

By Emily Rose Grassi

Surveillance footage shows person in red jacket spray painting wall
NBC10 Philadelphia

Philadelphia police are investigating after reports of vandalism at the Masjid Al-Jamia mosque in West Philadelphia, officials said.

Police were called after leaders at the mosque discovered biased statements spray painted on the facade of the building located on the 4200 block of Walnut Street.

"The vandals wrote phrases including “Give [peace sign] a chance” and other symbols, including a Star of David, on the doors and walls of the mosque," CAIR-Philadelphia said in a statement.

CAIR is a civil rights organization and is urging the Muslim community to increase security and stay safe.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

“We are calling on Philadelphia communities to stand united in the face of today’s hateful, dehumanizing rhetoric against Muslims. The kind of violation Masjid Al-Jamia has seen is unacceptable; this is the third mosque that has been defaced with bigoted language in the last two months," CAIR-Philadelphia Executive Director Dr. Ahmet Tekelioglu said.

The suspect was described as a man wearing a red raincoat and blue jeans, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us