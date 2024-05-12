Woman critically injured in North Philly shooting, husband sought

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after a woman was shot four times in an incident that happened early Sunday.

According to law enforcement officials, police started investigating after a woman was taken to a North Philadelphia hospital, before 1:30 a.m., after she had been shot four times.

The man then fled the hospital and, law enforcement officials told NBC10 that officers responded to a home along the 1900 block of N. Croskey Street where they found a gun and a large amount of blood.

The woman -- who police have not yet provided further identifying information on -- was listed in critical condition, officials said.

As of about 8:30 a.m., police were still searching for the woman's husband who is believed to be a suspect in the shooting, officials said.

According to police, an investigation into this incident is ongoing.