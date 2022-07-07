Suspect in Killing of Elderly Man on Morning Stroll ID'd

Police have identified a suspect who they believe shot and killed an elderly man who was merely out on a morning walk.

Wagner Tejada-Pena, 24, is wanted for the June 21 killing of Loi Nguyen, who police initially said was 76 but later said was 77 years old. Investigators said Nguyen was out on his routine morning stroll in his Junita Park neighborhood at the time of the shooting.

Police officers responding to a report of a person with a gun found Nguyen in the 4200 block of L Street on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Philadelphia police later released surveillance video of a suspect. The video shows a man in a red hooded sweatshirt following Nguyen. He then flees the scene moments after the shooting.

Philadelphia Police Department.

“Loi was walking down the back driveway, seemingly minding his business with his hands in his pocket,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Frank Venore said. “An individual wearing a red hooded sweatshirt runs directly by him.”

Tejada-Pena is also wanted in connection to an aggravated assault that happened about 15 minutes before the shooting.

In that assault, Tejada-Pena “for unknown reasons,” pulled a gun on two people on the 1200 block of East Luzerne Street, according to the PPD. Tejada-Pena allegedly pulled the trigger repeatedly, but the gun malfunctioned. The two people then engaged in a physical altercation with Tejada-Pena to try and disarm him, but he ran off with the gun, the PPD said.

Police said Tejada-Pena should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the PPD’s homicide unit at 215-686-3334 or leave an anonymous tip at 215-686-TIPS.

