Suspect Arrested for Sex Assault on El Train in Upper Darby, SEPTA Says

Léelo en Español.

A man was arrested late Wednesday night for allegedly attacking a woman on a SEPTA train at 69th Street Station in Upper Darby, the transit agency said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The suspect has not yet been identified, but a SEPTA spokesman said the alleged sexual assault took place on a train at the western-most station along the Market-Frankford elevated line, which goes from Upper Darby to Lower Northeast Philadelphia.

The attack took place about 11 p.m. The officer noticed the man attacking the woman and arrested him.

It is unclear if anyone else was on the train and if the train had just arrived at 69th Street Station or was getting set to depart toward Philadelphia.

Upper Darby police are now leading the investigation and SEPTA police are assisting, the transit agency spokesman said Friday. Upper Darby did not immediately respond to a request for more information.