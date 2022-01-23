Philadelphia

Suspect and Victim Both Shot Inside Philly Corner Store

Both men are in critical condition.

By David Chang

NBC Universal, Inc.

A victim and a suspect are both fighting for their lives after they were both shot inside a Philadelphia corner store. 

Police said a 28-year-old man shot a 23-year-old man inside a store on the 1500 block of Arrott Street at 7:38 p.m. Sunday. The 28-year-old suspect was also shot once in the left arm and once in the left side. Police have not revealed however whether the 23-year-old man shot the suspect or if the suspect accidentally shot himself. 

Both men were taken to Temple University Hospital where they are both in critical condition. The 28-year-old man is also being held as a prisoner while at the hospital. 

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphiagun violenceCorner Store
