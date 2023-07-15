Surveillance footage shows gunman who killed man during carjacking, police say

The Philadelphia Police Department has released images that, officials believe, depict the gunman -- and accomplices -- who killed a 50-year-old man during a car-jacking attempt on Wednesday, July 12.

The police are working to identify the three people seen in this video -- all believed to be males -- who were responsible for the death of Michael Salerno.

Salerno was killed as he intervened during a carjacking attempt at about 10:47 p.m. on Wednesday night near the intersection of S. 12th and Potter streets in South Philadelphia.

Investigators said the three sought in the slaying were traveling in a red, Kia Soul with a New Jersey license plate at the time of the shooting.

The City of Philadelphia is offering a $20,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of those responsible for this killing.

To submit a tip you can call or text 215-686-TIPS (8477). Officials said that all tips will be kept confidential.