A man trying to intervene during the carjacking of his car in South Philadelphia late Wednesday night was shot and killed.

"It appears that the motive for this homicide began with a carjacking of a female, when the owner intervened he was shot and killed," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

The deadly incident took place along Porter Street, near South 12th Street, in the Lower Moyamensing neighborhood around 11:45 p.m., Philadelphia police said.

Police found a 50-year-old man on the ground next to his car, which was double parked, "bleeding heavily" from a gunshot wound to his head, Small said. Medics pronounced him dead a short time later.

A bullet casing was found inches from the man's body.

"It appears that the shooter or shooters were standing very, very close to this 50-year-old victim when the shot was fired,' Small said.

The suspects fled in a Red SUV -- possibly a Kia Soul -- that fled on Porter Street.

Police said the man who was shot and killed was not in the Pontiac sedan at the time of the shooting. He, however, owns the car, which was being used by a woman who investigators called a friend.

The man lived just a few blocks from where he was gunned down, Small said.

The woman wasn't hurt.

Entering Thursday, there were at least 227 homicides reported so far this year in Philadelphia, according to data released by Philadelphia police. That's down 21% from the same time last year, but still on pace to be one of the deadliest years since data began being tabulated in 2007.