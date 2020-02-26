What to Know A federal judge entered a final order Tuesday that clears the way for a nonprofit's proposal to open the nation's first supervised injection site for opioid users in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Councilman Mark Squilla told NBC10 they plan to open the site at Broad and McKean streets in South Philadelphia.

U.S. Attorney William McSwain, who opposes the site, says he would challenge the judge's ruling to the Third Circuit of Appeals

Operators of the nonprofit planning to open a heroin injection site in South Philadelphia next week are speaking Wednesday morning about their plans for the facility.

A federal judge in Philadelphia issued a final ruling Tuesday that paves the way for Safehouse to open the nation's first supervised injection site, which supporters believe will help combat the city's deadly opioid epidemic.

Philadelphia Councilman Mark Squilla told NBC10 the site will open inside the Constitution Health Plaza at the corner of Broad and McKean streets in South Philadelphia.

Squilla, whose district boundary is across the street from the proposed site, and local community leaders in South Philadelphia were not happy with the news of the facility coming to their neighborhood. The proposed site is in Councilman Kenyatta Johnson's district.

"You can not have drug addicts right next to children," resident Jody Della Barba said. "There are five daycares in that area."

United States District Court Judge Gerald A. McHugh entered a final order on his ruling last year that the nonprofit Safehouse's proposal to open an injection site in Philadelphia does not violate federal law.

"We are really frustrated," Squilla said. "We are angry. We are aggravated. We feel the administration needs to step up."

Before the ruling, Ronda Goldfein, who is on the board of Safehouse, said they planned to open despite an expected appeal from the Department of Justice.

"We plan to open once we have authority to do so," she said. "Unless a court rules otherwise, parties are permitted to move forward despite an appeal pending."

Safehouse had considered more than two dozen locations around Philadelphia. The group said the goal was to open more sites throughout the city where people can use heroin, methamphetamine and other illegal drugs under medical supervision, with staffers able to intervene in case of an overdose.

"Neighborhoods most greatly impacted by overdose are our top priority," Goldfein said. "And as a privately supported nonprofit, funding will always be a challenge."

South Philadelphia residents are opposed of a supervised injection site that has been placed in the neighborhood. NBC10 reporter Randy Gyllenhaal reports.

Safehouse had been in negotiations to open the site in Kensington, a neighborhood known as the center of Philadelphia's opioid crisis. Councilwoman Maria Quinones told NBC10 Kensington is off the table for now though she also said that could change.

U.S. Attorney William McSwain filed a motion last year to stop Safehouse from opening a site, arguing that safe injections sites violate federal drug laws and would only further plunge Philadelphia into an opioid crisis.

Of particular focus in the argument was statute 856, also known as the "crack house" statute, which makes it illegal to "knowingly open, lease, rent, use, or maintain any place … for the purpose of unlawfully manufacturing, storing, distributing, or using a controlled substance."

The Department of Justice said Tuesday they planned on appealing the ruling.

"We respectfully disagree with the District Court’s ruling and plan to appeal immediately," McSwain said in a statement. "What Safehouse proposes is a radical experiment that would invite thousands of people onto its property for the purpose of injecting illegal drugs. In our view, this would plainly violate the law and we look forward to presenting our case to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit."

A timeline has not yet been set for the appeal.

Safehouse argues that allowing illegal drug use on its property will help prevent overdoses. Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner and former Pennsylvania Gov. Ed Rendell, who sits on Safehouse's board, all support the proposed site.

"We applaud the Court's affirmation of its earlier ruling that Safehouse doesn't violate the federal statute," Kenney said in a statement.

The issue has divided public officials in Philadelphia and around the nation, although similar sites are in use in Canada and Europe. Supervised injection sites are also being considered in other U.S. cities including Seattle, New York, San Francisco and Somerville, Massachusetts.

Philadelphia has the highest opioid death rate of any large U.S. city, with more than 1,000 deaths per year.