Student Stabbed at Chester County High School

Students at Coatesville Area Senior High School were dismissed from classes early Tuesday morning after investigators said one student stabbed another at the school.

The student is being treated at Paoli Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, the Chester County District Attorney's Office said.

Caln Township Police Department is searching for the student who committed the stabbing. The district attorney's spokesperson said they do know who they're looking for.

SkyForce10 was overhead as several police and emergency vehicles surrounded the high school around 10 a.m. School buses also lined up outside the school.