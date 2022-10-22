Street Cleaner Fatally Shot by Coworker in ShopRite Parking Lot, Police Say

A street cleaner was fatally shot by his coworker early Saturday morning in a ShopRite parking lot in Philadelphia, authorities said.

After the two men had a verbal altercation inside a street sweeping vehicle, the pair pulled over at a ShopRite parking lot in Oxford Circle, Philadelphia police Capt. A.J. Mirabella Jr. told NBC10.

One man pulled out a handgun and shot the other man once in the chest, Mirabella Jr. said, adding that the shooter turned himself in when police arrived at the scene.

The victim was roughly 40 years old, Mirabella Jr. said.

The deadly shooting comes amid another night of gun violence in Philadelphia, with another man fatally shot in a building on N. American Street in Feltonville.

A third shooting was reported in Bridesburg after a male victim was shot in the back on Edgemont Street. The victim was listed in critical condition; no arrests have been made as of Saturday morning.

A count by the Philadelphia Office of the City Controller, last updated Oct. 19, shows at least 403 fatal and 1,535 non deadly victims of gunfire in 2022. The Philadelphia Police Department had recorded at least 433 killings as of Oct. 22, a 2% decrease from the same time in 2021, which ended as the year with the most killings in Philadelphia's recorded history.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.