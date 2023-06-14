Street at Temple University will be renamed for slain officer

This week, the life of a fallen Temple University police officer Sgt. Christopher Fitzgerald, will be remembered as the street where he died is set to be named in his honor.

Fitzgerald was slain in February as he attempted to apprehend a teenager who he believed had robbed a convenience store.

On Thursday, Pa. Governor Josh Shapiro, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and other elected officials are expected to be on hand for the renaming the 1700 block on West Montgomery Avenue to “Christopher Fitzgerald Way.”

In a statement on the renaming, officials said, Temple police officer Leroy Wimberly worked with State Senator Sharif Street (D-3rd dist.) to draft the petition that proposed renaming that block of West Montgomery Avenue to "Christopher Fitzgerald Way."

After gaining enough signatures, the statement notes that the petition was introduced as a resolution by Councilmember Curtis Jones Jr. on behalf of City Council President Darrell L. Clarke.

The event is expected to take place at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.