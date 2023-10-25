A 7-Eleven store employee was punched multiple times during a robbery on Monday, according to the Evesham Police Department.

The two suspects wanted for the robbery entered the store located at the corner of East Main Street and North Maple Avenue in New Jersey just after 9 p.m. before walking around inside for about 30 minutes.

Eventually, the man walked behind the counter while the woman tried to distract the worker, according to police. The man then grabbed boxes of cigarettes.

When the employee attempted to stop the theft the male punched the worker multiple times, police said. There is no word on the victim's condition.

The two suspects then fled with the cigarettes in a gray car, officials said.

If you have any information, please call the Evesham Police Department at (856) 983-1116. A confidential tip line is available at (856) 983-4699, or by texting ETPDTIP to 847411.