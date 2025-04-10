Five individuals are facing charges for their alleged roles in fentanyl trafficking, the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office announced during a press conference.

The multi-agency investigation began back in 2023 after investigators said they uncovered extensive fentanyl distribution activity in the Philadelphia region.

Members of the drug trafficking organization (DTO), known as the Acevedo DTO, were arrested this week, officials said. Investigators believe at least six overdoses -- three fatal -- were linked to products produced by the Acevedo DTO recently.

According to the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office, the defendants -- Yesenia Duarte, 26, Enrique Munoz Hernández, 53, Manuel Sánchez Santos, 51, Victor Bueno Fermín, 54, and José Rondón, 25 -- are now facing several charges including conspiracy and possession with intent to deliver.

Hernández is also accused of overseeing several "Table Houses," which are locations used to cut narcotics and prepare them for distribution. 31 kilograms of fentanyl were reportedly recovered at those "Table Houses" in North and Northeast Philadephia.

The 31 kilograms of fentanyl have an estimated street value of more than $5 million or 500,000 individual doses.

"I applaud the extensive and thorough investigation, conducted by the DAO's Dangerous Drug Offenders Unit, the Philadelphia Police Department, and federal authorities, that led to this fentanyl trafficking ring bust," said District Attorney Larry Krasner. "My office intends to prosecute these individuals with appropriate severity for their illegal activity, which has poisoned our communities and ruined an untold number of lives. We will continue to work with our law enforcement and community partners to increase enforcement and prevention, because these tools are crucial in addressing the opioid epidemic."

According to officials, each defendant is currently being held on $2 million bail.