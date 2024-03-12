New Jersey

Suspect wanted for several burglaries down the shore, police say

A man was caught in surveillance photos allegedly robbing several locations in Stone Harbor, New Jersey this week

By Emily Rose Grassi

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are looking for a person of interest in connection with several burglaries in Cape May County, New Jersey.

The Stone Harbor Police Department released pictures of the suspect where he can be seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt and riding a bicycle.

Officials say the burglaries happened early on Monday morning.

They're asking anyone with information on this person to please contact the police at 609-368-1455.

The Stone Harbor Chamber of Commerce has issued a warning to members of the community.

