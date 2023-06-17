Pennsylvania

State police investigating officer involved shooting that left multiple injured in Lehigh County

By Kaleah Mcilwain

NBC Universal, Inc.

An investigation is underway after an officer involved shooting in Lehigh County Friday afternoon.

At approximately 5:41 p.m. troopers and Allentown police were conducting a joint traffic stop in the area of South 3rd Street and West Union Street when a traffic violation occurred, according to police.

Police say during a traffic stop a trooper fired two rounds that hit the driver of a car.

Following the shooting, the suspect driving the offending car fled the scene and continued driving onto South Carlisle Street where it then hit other vehicles on the road, police said.

The suspect driving the car was transported to the hospital. Another person who was involved in the crash who was on a motorcycle was also transported to the hospital, according to police.

This incident is currently under investigation and there is no further information at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

