New Jersey

State Police Fatally Shoot Man on Garden State Parkway

The man was killed around 6:30 a.m. Saturday in Bass River.

By The Associated Press

State authorities are investigating a pair of shooting deaths involving police that occurred over the Memorial Day weekend in New Jersey.

The attorney general's office said a male civilian sustained fatal injuries in a shooting involving state police that occurred at about 6:30 a.m. Saturday on the Garden State Parkway in Bass River.

The office reported that another male civilian sustained fatal injuries in another shooting involving a officer in Paterson shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday.

A spokesman for the Passaic County sheriff’s office told NorthJersey.com that the officer involved was treated for injuries at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center and released.

The names of the two men weren't immediately released. No further information was immediately released on the circumstances of either shooting.

The investigations are being done by the office of public integrity and accountability in the attorney general's office and the state police major crime bureau. State law requires that the attorney general’s office investigate deaths that occur during encounters with law enforcement.

This article tagged under:

New JerseyState policepolice-involved shootingGarden State ParkwayBass River
