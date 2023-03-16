A fight inside the parking garage of a South Philadelphia casino left a man stabbed at least twice.

The incident took place around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday on the third level of the parking garage of Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia at 900 Packer Avenue, Philadelphia police said in a news release Thursday morning.

A thin-built man with a bear, who is believed to be in his 30s, stabbed another guy in the left arm and left thigh before hopping into a dark-colored Infiniti SUV and driving off westbound on Packer Avenue, police said.

The victim was driven to a nearby hospital where he was treated in stable condition, investigators said.

The search for the attacked continued Thursday.

NBC10 has reached out to Live! Casino for comment about the stabbing, but we have yet to hear back.