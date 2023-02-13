St. Hubert Students Expelled Who Posted Racist Video Online

The students from Saint Hubert Catholic High School for Girls involved in the racist video that was posted online last week are no longer members of the school community, according to a statement St. Huberts released on Saturday, Feb. 11.

The Archdiocese of Philadelphia and Saint Hubert Catholic High School for Girls were investigating students who posted a racist video on social media that depicted several white girls, one in blackface, another saying the N-word and other racial comments.

The school did not mention how many students were expelled.

The original video, that the school became aware of on Tuesday, Feb. 7, was removed but screenshots and screen records made their way across social media platforms.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

In one video that was posted online, multiple girls could be seen while one girl sprayed brown spray paint onto another girl's face as two other girls recorded them.

The girl spraying the spray paint yelled, “You’re a black girl. You know your roots, it’s February!”

In another video shared online, a white girl could be seen wearing a durag and saying, “I got the durag on, I got the power to say [N-word].”

“We are extremely disappointed to learn that anyone associated with Saint Hubert’s would act in such a manner, which is entirely inconsistent with our values. Please be assured that this matter is being actively investigated. All those responsible will be disciplined appropriately in accordance with our school handbook,” the school said in its initial statement regarding the video.

Despite the video being taken and posted outside of school and after school hours, the Archdiocese stated that the code of conduct applies to students both inside and outside of school.

After the video and images circulated, members of the community protested and took to social media demanding the school take action.

Nikole Hines, a Black parent of a former St. Hubert's student, said she removed her daughter from the school her junior year due to repeated racism at the hands of white students.

"They would scream the 'n-word' or they would just, a lot of micro-aggressions. Pull on their hair and laugh about [it], video it," Hines said.

Due to threats made against the St. Huberts school community, all students learned virtually last week.

Students returned to school Monday morning on a two-hour delay with a visible and active police presence around the perimeter of the school, the school said.

St. Huberts said guidance staff and additional counselors will be present to work with students through individual meetings and small group sessions to aid in the healing of the school community following the incident.

The school said it will also be participating in the Anti-Defamation League's Anti-Bias Workshops with faculty, staff and administration on Feb. 20. There will also be a peer-based training program that will lead to their designation as a No Place for Hate school.