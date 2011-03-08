Spotlight! The 39 Steps

Are you ready for a night of nonstop laughter and mystery?

Join NBC 10 at the Walnut Street theatre March 15th through May 1st, to see this comedic performance filled with mystery and fun, The 39 steps. Winner of two tony awards, this Alfred Hitchcock classic will leave you clinging to your seat wanting more. Don't miss this broadway classic in Philadelphia's oldest theatre!

 What: The 39 Steps

 When: March 15th through May 1st

 Where: Walnut Street Theatre, 825 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107

