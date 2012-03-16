Spotlight! Small Miracles Dinner and Casino Night

Try your luck and help benefit others.

casino6

Celebrate national autism awareness month. Come on out March 30th for the small miracles dinner and casino night. The event will feature cocktails, dancing, and casino games including black jack, poker, roulette and more. All proceeds benefit the Center for Autism’s evaluation and treatment services for children and families in the Philadelphia region.

When: March 30th

Where: Hilton Philadelphia City Avenue,4200 City Avenue,Philadelphia, PA

Time: 6pm – 10pm

