Spotlight! Philadelphia Heart Walk

Help raise funds and fight against cardiovascular disease and stroke. Join NBC 10's Glenn Schwartz at Citizens Bank Park on November 4th for the 2012 Philadelphia Heart Walk. Proceeds will benefit the American Heart Association to advance heart and stroke research.



Join Glenn's team, "Hurricane's Hearts" now!



When: November 4, 2012

Where: Citizens Bank Park

1 Citizens Bank Way

Philadelphia, PA 19148

Donation turn-in / Entertainment: 8:00am - 10:00am

Opening Ceremonies: 10:00am - 10:30am

Walk Begins: 10:30am

Contact: 215-575-5218