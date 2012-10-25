Spotlight! Philadelphia Heart Walk

HEARTWALK3

Help raise funds and fight against cardiovascular disease and stroke. Join NBC 10's Glenn Schwartz at Citizens Bank Park on November 4th for the 2012 Philadelphia Heart Walk. Proceeds will benefit the American Heart Association to advance heart and stroke research.

Join Glenn's team, "Hurricane's Hearts" now!

When: November 4, 2012
Where: Citizens Bank Park
1 Citizens Bank Way
Philadelphia, PA 19148
Donation turn-in / Entertainment: 8:00am - 10:00am
Opening Ceremonies: 10:00am - 10:30am
Walk Begins: 10:30am
Contact: 215-575-5218

