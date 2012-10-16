Help raise funds and awareness in an effort to save Philadelphia's homeless animals. Join dog lovers on November 3rd for the 6th annual PAWS Mutt Strut. Enjoy a scenic walk along with activities for the entire family. There will be a vet booth, pet photography, groomers, and a costume contest. Dozens of dogs are looking for loving homes - so come meet your new best friend!
When: November 3, 2012
Check In: 9:00am
Strut begins: 11:00am
Where: FDR Park
1900 Pattison Avenue
Philadelphia, PA
Contact: 215-298-9680
Spotlight! Mutt Strut
Help raise funds and awareness in an effort to save Philadelphia's homeless animals. Join dog lovers on November 3rd for the 6th annual PAWS Mutt Strut. Enjoy a scenic walk along with activities for the entire family. There will be a vet booth, pet photography, groomers, and a costume contest. Dozens of dogs are looking for loving homes - so come meet your new best friend!