Spotlight! Mutt Strut

muttstrutphoto

Help raise funds and awareness in an effort to save Philadelphia's homeless animals. Join dog lovers on November 3rd for the 6th annual PAWS Mutt Strut. Enjoy a scenic walk along with activities for the entire family. There will be a vet booth, pet photography, groomers, and a costume contest. Dozens of dogs are looking for loving homes - so come meet your new best friend!

When: November 3, 2012
Check In: 9:00am
Strut begins: 11:00am
Where: FDR Park
1900 Pattison Avenue
Philadelphia, PA
Contact: 215-298-9680

Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV Contests Wednesday's Child
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us