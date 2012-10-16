Spotlight! Mutt Strut

Help raise funds and awareness in an effort to save Philadelphia's homeless animals. Join dog lovers on November 3rd for the 6th annual PAWS Mutt Strut. Enjoy a scenic walk along with activities for the entire family. There will be a vet booth, pet photography, groomers, and a costume contest. Dozens of dogs are looking for loving homes - so come meet your new best friend!



When: November 3, 2012

Check In: 9:00am

Strut begins: 11:00am

Where: FDR Park

1900 Pattison Avenue

Philadelphia, PA

Contact: 215-298-9680