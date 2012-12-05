Spotlight! Murray the Elf

This holiday season, see the new children's play that mixes mystery with comedy. Visit the Act II Playhouse December 14th through the 23rd to see Murray the Elf. Join Murray on his journey to toy land - a place where things are never as they appear to be, to help solve the case of the missing mistletoe. All roles in this fun, family adventure are played by just two actors! You don't want to miss it.



Where: Act II Playhouse

56 E. Butler Avenue

Ambler, PA 19002

When: December 14th - 23rd

Kids: $8

Adults: $12 ($10 for subscribers)

Contact: 215-654-0200