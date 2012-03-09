Spotlight! God of Carnage

Enjoy a comedy of manners without the manners! Join NBC 10 at the Walnut Street Theatre March 13th – April 29th to see “God of Carnage.” Enter a dispute between two pairs of parent as a childish matter becomes an evening of unmannered chaos. This Tony Award winning comedy will leave you roaring with laughter.

When: March 13th – April 29th

Where: Walnut Street Theatre, 825 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107

For tickets and other information contact 215-574-3550.