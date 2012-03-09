Spotlight! God of Carnage

Enjoy the world of parenthood in this comedic play.

god-walnut-street

Enjoy a comedy of manners without the manners! Join NBC 10 at the Walnut Street Theatre March 13th – April 29th to see “God of Carnage.” Enter a dispute between two pairs of parent as a childish matter becomes an evening of unmannered chaos. This Tony Award winning comedy will leave you roaring with laughter.

When: March 13th – April 29th

Where: Walnut Street Theatre, 825 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Burlington 9 hours ago

Man Attacks, Sexually Assaults Woman in Burlington, Police Say

sinkhole 9 hours ago

Sinkhole Swallows Up SUV Traveling in Easton, Pennsylvania

For tickets and other information contact 215-574-3550.

Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV Contests Wednesday's Child
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us