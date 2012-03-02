Spotlight! Daffodil Days

Blooming Daffodils are an inspiring symbol of hope. From March 19th to the 26th, share that hope with cancer patients and caregivers by donating to the American Cancer Society’s Daffodil Days program.

For more information contact 215-985-5401

To make an donation visit any one of the locations below:

Chester County Hospital

701 E. Marshall Street, West Chester

Wednesday- Thursday, 10am-2pm



Riddle Memorial Hospital

1068 W. Baltimore Pike, Media

Wednesday- Thursday, 7am-12pm



Vanguard Id Systems

1210 American Blvd, West Chester

Monday- Thursday, 9am-1pm



American Cancer Society Office

1626 Locust Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Tuesday, March 20, 2012 and Thursday, March 22, 2012 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.



PNC Bank

1600 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Tuesday, March 20, 2012 and Thursday, March 22, 2012 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.



Roxborough Memorial Hospital Lobby

5800 Ridge Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19128

Friday, March 23 from 9:30 am to 3 pm

Bucks County Court House

55 East Court Street

Doylestown, Pa 18901

Date: Friday, March 23.

Time: 10-4 pm

Neshaminy Mall - Inside Entrance to Boscov's

707 Neshaminy Road

Bensalem, Pa 19020

Friday 3/23 and Saturday, 3/24 from 10am-9pm

Sunday 3/25 from 11am-6pm





