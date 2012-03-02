Spotlight! Daffodil Days

Blooming Daffodils are an inspiring symbol of hope. From March 19th to the 26th, share that hope with cancer patients and caregivers by donating to the American Cancer Society’s Daffodil Days program.
For more information contact Normal 0 false false false EN-US X-NONE X-NONE MicrosoftInternetExplorer4 /* Style Definitions */ table.MsoNormalTable {mso-style-name:"Table Normal"; mso-tstyle-rowband-size:0; mso-tstyle-colband-size:0; mso-style-noshow:yes; mso-style-priority:99; mso-style-parent:""; mso-padding-alt:0in 5.4pt 0in 5.4pt; mso-para-margin:0in; mso-para-margin-bottom:.0001pt; mso-pagination:widow-orphan; font-size:10.0pt; font-family:"Times New Roman","serif";} 215-985-5401
To make an donation visit any one of the locations below:
Local
Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.
Chester County Hospital
701 E. Marshall Street, West Chester
Wednesday- Thursday, 10am-2pm
Riddle Memorial Hospital
1068 W. Baltimore Pike, Media
Wednesday- Thursday, 7am-12pm
Vanguard Id Systems
1210 American Blvd, West Chester
Monday- Thursday, 9am-1pm
American Cancer Society Office
1626 Locust Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Tuesday, March 20, 2012 and Thursday, March 22, 2012 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
PNC Bank
1600 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Tuesday, March 20, 2012 and Thursday, March 22, 2012 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Roxborough Memorial Hospital Lobby
5800 Ridge Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19128
Friday, March 23 from 9:30 am to 3 pm
Bucks County Court House
55 East Court Street
Doylestown, Pa 18901
Date: Friday, March 23.
Time: 10-4 pm
Neshaminy Mall - Inside Entrance to Boscov's
707 Neshaminy Road
Bensalem, Pa 19020
Friday 3/23 and Saturday, 3/24 from 10am-9pm
Sunday 3/25 from 11am-6pm