Man shot in head found dead on Southwest Philadelphia street

A man was found shot in the head along Allman Street in Southwest Philadelphia on Jan. 30, 2025

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man was found face down, shot to death on a Southwest Philadelphia street early Thursday.

Police and fire department paramedics responded to Allman Street, near South 61st Street, just after 3 a.m. on Jan. 30, 2025, to find a man face down and bleeding from what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the side of his head, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Medics pronounced the man dead a short time later, investigators said.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

Police found evidence that at least one shot was fired near the unidentified man, Small said.

"At this time it appears that this is a homicide, it appears that this victim was shot in the head," Small said.

Investigators hoped that surveillance video would help them in tracking down the killer, Small said.

To date, at least 16 homicides have been reported in Philadelphia in 2025, according to police data. That's the lowest year-to-date total since at least 2008 and down about 27% from the same date last year.

