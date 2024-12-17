NJ man acting as president of local little league accused of stealing over $47k in funds

A New Jersey man was arrested after it was discovered that he stole over $47,000 from a local little league organization over the course of several years, according to the Vineland Police Department.

The investigation revealed that 58-year-old Jose Ramos, of Vineland, was acting as the president of the South Vineland Little League during the years of 2018 and 2024 when he stole $47,647.53 from the organization, officials said.

Ramos is accused using the money for his personal expenses, police said. He did not allow the rest of the organization's board to access the account records or bank statements.

At some point, access to the account was granted and a fellow board member did a full audit that led to the discovery of the missing funds, police said.

An officer with the Vineland Police Department began an investigation into missing funds at the little league on Nov. 25, 2024, officials explained.

Vineland police arrested Ramos without incident where he was processed and then released on a summons.

If you have any information on this incident, please contact Officer A. Hunter of the Vineland Police Department at 856-691-4111. You can also email them at ahunter@vinelandcity.org.

Anonymous tips can be left by texting "VPD TIPS" with the reference case number 24-49954.

NBC10 has reached out to South Vineland Little League and we are waiting to hear back.