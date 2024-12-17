New Jersey

NJ man acting as president of local little league accused of stealing over $47k in funds

By Emily Rose Grassi

Google Maps

A New Jersey man was arrested after it was discovered that he stole over $47,000 from a local little league organization over the course of several years, according to the Vineland Police Department.

The investigation revealed that 58-year-old Jose Ramos, of Vineland, was acting as the president of the South Vineland Little League during the years of 2018 and 2024 when he stole $47,647.53 from the organization, officials said.

>Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Ramos is accused using the money for his personal expenses, police said. He did not allow the rest of the organization's board to access the account records or bank statements.

At some point, access to the account was granted and a fellow board member did a full audit that led to the discovery of the missing funds, police said.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

An officer with the Vineland Police Department began an investigation into missing funds at the little league on Nov. 25, 2024, officials explained.

Vineland police arrested Ramos without incident where he was processed and then released on a summons.

If you have any information on this incident, please contact Officer A. Hunter of the Vineland Police Department at 856-691-4111. You can also email them at ahunter@vinelandcity.org.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Philadelphia 2 hours ago

Philly Stat 360 website tracks city's efforts to become safer, cleaner, greener  

Pennsylvania 2 hours ago

Pennsylvania jail confiscated inmates' toilet paper and soap, cut power and heat, a lawsuit alleges

Anonymous tips can be left by texting "VPD TIPS" with the reference case number 24-49954.

NBC10 has reached out to South Vineland Little League and we are waiting to hear back.

This article tagged under:

New Jersey
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us