Large drones with blinking lights now spotted over South Jersey communities

Amid FBI and state investigations into reports about several mysterious nighttime drone flights across central and northern New Jersey, sightings are now being reported in South Jersey.

Evesham police said Thursday night that they were "aware of the recent surge in drone activity" in the skies above the Burlington County township.

"We are collaborating with state and federal authorities to identify the drone operators and understand the purpose of this activity," Evesham police wrote.

Evesham police started getting several calls about drones overhead around 8 p.m. on Dec. 5, 2024, Evesham Police Chief Walt Miller said the morning after.

“They weren’t like the normal drone that someone would purchase and use,” Miller said. Some of the drones were described “as large as an SUV with blinking lights on them.”

Miller noted that with strong winds blowing, smaller drones likely wouldn't have been easy to fly. The ability to navigate those winds gave investigators "greater concern."

Police tracked between four to eight drones overhead until around 11:15 p.m. when the “drone activity” moved toward Cherry Hill, Miller said.

Police in nearby Medford Township and Mount Laurel also received complaints Thursday night, Miller said, while noting he heard of sightings into Ocean County.

Evesham police alerted New Jersey State Police and would work with federal authorities, Miller said. They had no information on who the drones belong to, but were trying to find out if these large drones were connected to what's happening further north in New Jersey.

Witnesses have spotted a cluster of what appears to be drones — larger than those typically used by hobbyists — as well as a possible fixed-wing aircraft flying in several areas along the Raritan River since Nov. 18. It's not clear why the flights happened or who was flying the devices, but federal and state officials stress that there currently is no known threat to public safety.

On Thursday, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy posted on social media he had met with Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, members of the federal Department of Homeland Security, state police and members of the Garden State's congressional delegation "discuss reported drone activity over parts of North and Central New Jersey."

"We are actively monitoring the situation and in close coordination with our federal and law enforcement partners on this matter," the second-term Democrat wrote while noting there is no none threat to the public.

The earlier flights raised questions in part because they took place near the Picatinny Arsenal, a U.S. military research and manufacturing facility, and over President-elect Donald Trump’s golf course in Bedminster.

The Federal Aviation Administration imposed drone flight restrictions in the area this week while authorities investigate the reports.

The FBI asked that residents share any videos or photos they may have of the flights, along with any other relevant information.

Evesham police asked for the same and that anyone with info "contact our non-emergency line at 856-983-1116, our confidential tip line at 856-983-4699, or send an anonymous tip using the text ETPDTIP to 847411."