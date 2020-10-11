Some AT&T Customers in Delaware Unable to Contact 911

AT&T customers in Delaware were having difficulty calling or texting 911 Saturday morning, state agencies reported.

The problem was happening in Kent and Sussex counties, the Delaware State Police and Delaware Department of Safety and Homeland Security said.

Customers who were having trouble getting through to 911 were asked to call the following numbers:

Kent County 911 Admin: 302-734-6050

Dover PD Admin: 302-736-7111

Sussex County 911: 302-855-2970

Rehoboth Beach: 302-227-2577

It was not immediately clear why customers were having trouble getting through to 911.