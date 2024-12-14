Smash-and-grab suspects used sledgehammer to steal watches from Philly mall Saturday

Two men are wanted after they allegedly broke display cases with a sledgehammer at a jewelry store and stole watches at the Philadelphia Mills Mall on Saturday, according to a spokesperson with the Philadelphia Police Department.

The robbery happened just before 1 p.m. at the Zales Outlet store located on the 1700 block of Franklin Mills Circle on Dec. 14, police said.

The two suspects entered the Zales and used the sledgehammer to break into the jewelry cases to steal right Rolex watches, according to officials. They got away in a newer model black-colored Hyundai that had tinted windows.

The suspect armed with the sledgehammer was last seen wearing a face mask and a dark-colored jacket, police said. The other suspect was seen wearing a gray-colored hoodie.

No one was hurt during this robbery, according to police. No one has been arrested yet.

If you have any information about this incident, please call or text the Philadelphia Police Department's tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).