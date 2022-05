A small plane crashed at the Ocean County Airport in Bayville, New Jersey.

The single-engine Cessna 172 crashed around 6 p.m. on Sunday. Two people were on board. Neither of them were seriously injured, according to the Lakewood Scoop which was the first to report the crash.

UPDATE: The pilot is okay, officials tell TLS. https://t.co/uOZwTnLHXM pic.twitter.com/x9wMVwWq0m — The Lakewood Scoop (@LakewoodScoop) May 1, 2022

The aircraft had departed from Old Bridge Airport in Englishtown, New Jersey, prior to the crash.

Both the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating.