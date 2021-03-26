Sinkhole Shuts Chemical Road in Montgomery County

Chemical Road in Plymouth Meeting, Montgomery County, was shut down Friday afternoon for a sinkhole, state highway officials said.

The busy road that leads to the Metroplex Mall was shut at 3 p.m., and the state Department of Transportation said it was immediately going to work around the clock until the road is reopened.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Drivers are currently being detoured at Metroplex Boulevard and Germantown Pike, officials said.

"Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays will occur," PennDOT said in a release.

Drivers looking for a detour will be directed to use Gallagher Road, Belvoir Road, Sandy Hill Road and Germantown Pike, PennDOT said.