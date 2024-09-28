Gunshots fired near Temple University, ending field hockey game early

A field hockey game at the Temple Sports Complex in North Philadelphia was stopped short after gunshots were heard in the area, according to a spokesperson with Temple University.

The incident happened on the 1300 block of North Broad Street around 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 27 as the field hockey teams for La Salle University and Saint Louis University were playing at the complex, the official said.

Temple University's Department of Public Safety issued an alert to the community as Temple Police and the Philadelphia Police Department responded. Which was followed by an update an hour later that stated the area was cleared.

TUalertEMER: Police have cleared the area on the 1300 block of N. Broad St. — TUalert (@TempleAlert) September 27, 2024

As police were investigating, the field hockey teams and spectators were taken away from the area and into a locker room, officials said. The game was called.

After the scene was cleared by police, the teams did not resume the game but left the complex.

Temple University officials are working to connect with leaders from La Salle and Saint Louis universities about this incident.

The investigation into what happened is ongoing. At this time, there is no suspect and no victims, officials said.

Officials explained that they believe the gunshots were fired near a fast food restaurant on Broad Street that is off campus.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the Philadelphia Police Department by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or Temple Police at 215-204-1234.

Seeking support

Students who need assistance dealing with this incident are urged to go to the Tuttleman Counseling Services that are located at 1700 North Broad Street or calling 215-204-7100.

There is an employee assistance program that can help support faculty and staff that's available 24/7 by calling 888-267-8126.

Employees and students of Temple University can also get in touch with Temple's Psychological Service Center by emailing psc@temple.edu or calling 215-204-7100.