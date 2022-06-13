A man caring for his mother was shot in the head and killed as he left her house and was getting into his car in North Philadelphia late Sunday night.

Police officers arrived along the 3300 block of North Smedley Street in the Tioga neighborhood around 10:30 p.m. to find a man in his 40s bleeding from his head next to his vehicle with its door open, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Officers rushed the unresponsive man to a nearby hospital where he died a short time later, Small said.

"It's a tragic story," Small said. "Just left his mother's house -- who he takes care of because she's sick -- and when getting into his car he was shot and killed."

Police found evidence that at least two shots were fired.

"It appears that the shooter or shooters walked right up to this victim and shot him," Small said.

Investigators hoped surveillance video captured the incident. They had no motive for the shooting as of Monday morning.

Entering Monday, at least 227 people had been killed in Philadelphia, according to Philadelphia police. That's down about 6% from the same time last year, which ended as the deadliest year on record in the city.

