Shooting on Lombard-South subway platform leaves 1 injured

Police in Philadelphia are investigating, and a person has been hospitalized, after a shooting on the Lombard-South platform along SEPTA's Broad Street Line on Tuesday.

According to SEPTA officials, a shooting happened on the platform there just before noon.

The incident was believed to have happened during an altercation between the victim and the suspected shooter, SEPTA officials told NBC10.

The victim, officials said, has been hospitalized, but their condition was not immediately known.

The suspected shooter, officials said, has been arrested and a weapon has been recovered.

An investigation into this incident is ongoing, according to police.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.