Shooting Investigation Shuts Down Stretch of I-95 in NE Philly

A stretch of Interstate 95 in Northeast Philadelphia was closed Saturday morning as police conducted a shooting investigation along the roadway.
All southbound lanes were closed between the Woodhaven Road and Academy Road exits after officers were dispatched when a wounded man showed up to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and said he had been shot on the highway, according the Pennsylvania State Police.
Officers were dispatched around 4 a.m. and traffic continued to be bumper-to-bumper around 7 a.m. as investigators searched for evidence.
Traffic was being diverted off Woodhaven Road. Alternate routes for drivers include Frankford Avenue or Roosevelt Boulevard.