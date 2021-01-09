Northeast Philadelphia

Shooting Investigation Shuts Down Stretch of I-95 in NE Philly

Traffic was bumper-to-bumper as police searched for evidence

By NBC10 Staff

Cars line up bumper-to-bumper as police close a stretch of Interstate 95 in Northeast Philadelphia
NBC10

A stretch of Interstate 95 in Northeast Philadelphia was closed Saturday morning as police conducted a shooting investigation along the roadway.

All southbound lanes were closed between the Woodhaven Road and Academy Road exits after officers were dispatched when a wounded man showed up to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and said he had been shot on the highway, according the Pennsylvania State Police.

Officers were dispatched around 4 a.m. and traffic continued to be bumper-to-bumper around 7 a.m. as investigators searched for evidence.

Traffic was being diverted off Woodhaven Road. Alternate routes for drivers include Frankford Avenue or Roosevelt Boulevard.

