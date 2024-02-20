Allentown

Shooting in Allentown leaves multiple shot and Muhlenberg College on lockdown, officials says

By Kaleah Mcilwain

Telemundo 62

According to Muhlenberg College multiple people were shot after a shooting occurred near the campus that placed it on lockdown Tuesday night.

Léelo en español aquí.

The college posted on social media about a shooting occurring at 19th and Turner Street and said they were working in connection with Allentown police.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Police also confirmed that there was a shooting in the area of the 1800 block of W. Turner Street.

According to Muhlenberg College there was a shooting at 8 p.m. adjacent to campus where multiple individuals were shot.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Mail-in Voting 8 hours ago

US appeals court to decide if Pa. mail-in ballots with wrong date still count

Philadelphia 10 hours ago

Man convicted of shooting, killing Temple student Sam Collington in 2021

The campus was placed on lockdown and people were told to shelter in place. Once the incident was deemed complete the lockdown was lifted.

The college also said there are increased patrols throughout high-traffic areas around campus during this time.

At this time officials have not said how many people were shot and what their conditions are.

Police are currently investigating this incident.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Allentowngun violence
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us