Shooting in Allentown leaves multiple shot and Muhlenberg College on lockdown, officials says

According to Muhlenberg College multiple people were shot after a shooting occurred near the campus that placed it on lockdown Tuesday night.

The college posted on social media about a shooting occurring at 19th and Turner Street and said they were working in connection with Allentown police.

Police also confirmed that there was a shooting in the area of the 1800 block of W. Turner Street.

According to Muhlenberg College there was a shooting at 8 p.m. adjacent to campus where multiple individuals were shot.

The campus was placed on lockdown and people were told to shelter in place. Once the incident was deemed complete the lockdown was lifted.

The college also said there are increased patrols throughout high-traffic areas around campus during this time.

At this time officials have not said how many people were shot and what their conditions are.

Police are currently investigating this incident.

